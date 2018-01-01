Designing a thoroughly user-validated onboarding flow

Hire Us

What's new

Giant Robots Smashing Into Other Giant Robots
Podcast
257: “The most powerful argument you can make is traction.”
Anne Halsall tells the founding story of her popular parenting app, Winnie.
Giant Robots Cover Giant Robots Smashing Into Other Giant Robots
Boston Product Breakfast group meeting in thoughtbot's Boston studio
Blog
“Build vs Buy” Considerations for New Products
Exploring a new product or venture? Know when to build, buy, and hire.
Josh Clayton Josh Clayton, Development Director, thoughtbot
Person sketching
Blog
Eight Essential Steps to Reducing Product Risk
One of the biggest risks when starting a new business is accidentally building something people won’t use. Here are eight essential steps to reduce this risk.
Chad Pytel, CEO and co-founder, thoughtbot Chad Pytel, CEO and co-founder, thoughtbot
People working out
Case Study
Taking a marketplace app from concept to MVP to rapid growth
How non-technical founders took their fitness app to market
Who is thoughtbot?

For entrepreneurs who are passionate about building great digital products, thoughtbot offers a range of premier design and development consulting services.

Beyond high-quality development work, thoughtbot provided invaluable guidance to us on hiring, process, and upskilling our team to be self-sufficient.

Justin Seeley, DRAFT

